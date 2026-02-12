T20 WC: Samson, Bumrah come in for India as Namibia elect to bowl first

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India have brought in wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as Namibia won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Group A clash of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Defending champions India arrive on the back of surviving an almighty scare from the USA to open their title defence by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium last week. Namibia, meanwhile, come into the clash after losing to the Netherlands by seven wickets.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said Samson and Bumrah, who missed the game against the USA due to illness, come in for Abhishek Sharma and Mohammed Siraj. Abhishek was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi due to a stomach infection and was discharged on the eve of the match.

“We were looking to bat first. Very happy with it. As long as we are losing the toss and winning the game, we are fine with it. It's a big tournament, and this dew is going to be a big factor.

“But when you bat first and go out and defend, I think it gives you a lot of confidence. It's a very good wicket. Hopefully, batters go out and enjoy themselves. Abhishek is still not fine; he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive,” he said.

Namibia have also made two changes - Malan Kruger and Ben Shikongo come in place of Dylan Leicher and William Myburgh. “It is a very good flat cricketing surface, from a surface and dew point of view, it is the right thing to do. It is about tightening our skillset. Looks like a good wicket, try and chase it in the second half. That's why we play cricket, to entertain,” he said.

In their pitch report, Ian Smith and Nick Knight said pitch number six in the stadium is expected to play flat under lights with even bounce and good carry, though dew could be a factor. Boundaries vary from 59 to 73 metres, though there's a longer boundary to the off side of the right-handed batter from the Willingdon end.

Playing XIs:

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), JJ Smit, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, and Max Heingo

