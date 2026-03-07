PM Modi defends Om Birla ahead of Opposition’s move to remove LS Speaker

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a strong defence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, describing him as a leader totally dedicated to the Constitution with complete loyalty to the parliamentary system.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come just 48 hours before the Lok Sabha is expected to deliberate on an Opposition-led resolution seeking the Speaker’s removal over allegations of a "partisan approach."

Delivering a video message during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Kota airport and the launch of several drinking water projects, the Prime Minister emphasised that the Speaker transcends party lines.

"Today, he is not a member of any party. When I see him in the House, I feel that perhaps it is the influence of coming from a city of education; despite being the Lok Sabha Speaker, he acts as a good leader, taking everyone along," PM Modi said.

In a veiled critique of the Opposition’s conduct, the Prime Minister compared the Speaker’s role to that of a patient teacher.

"He handles all our members very well. Even if some arrogant, spoiled students from high-class families refuse to give up their rude behaviour, he still manages everyone as the head of the House. He doesn't insult anyone and even tolerates everyone's harsh words," the PM added, noting that Birla maintains a "smile on his face" despite the provocations in the House.

The political confrontation intensified as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a three-line whip on Friday to all its Lok Sabha MPs.

The directive, signed by Chief Whip Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, instructs members to be "positively present" on March 9 and 10 to support the Government’s stand on "very important legislative business."

The Opposition’s move to seek Birla's removal gained momentum following a fierce face-off in Parliament concerning former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoirs.

Critics allege the Speaker exhibited bias during the discussions, a claim the treasury benches have vehemently denied. As the second phase of the Budget Session commences on Monday, the House is bracing for a high-stakes showdown.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the Speaker "respects the members immensely" and remains "above any side," setting the stage for a contentious debate on the motion.

--IANS

snj/uk