T20 WC: India won't be bothered by record of previous losses in Ahmedabad, says Doull

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) India will not be bothered by their previous record of defeats in ICC events at Ahmedabad and will instead draw strength from a packed home crowd in their quest to win a record third Men’s T20 World Cup title against New Zealand, said former Blackcaps player Simon Doull.

India’s not-so inspiring record in Ahmedabad has another layer of intrigue ahead of the final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Their last two ICC white-ball defeats came at this venue – losing by six wickets to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final and a 76-run loss to South Africa earlier in the Super Eights of the ongoing competition.

"Oh, look, I don't think Ahmedabad's a psychological issue for India at all. They will thrive on the environment and thrive on the fact they won't be looking at the numbers and saying they've lost two games there. I don't think that will bother them at all. I don't think they'd even be talking about that."

"It's probably only the journalists or the New Zealanders that might try and poke the bear a little bit and remind India of that. But they go there with an enormous amount of confidence - that there's going to be 1,00,000 plus probably cheering for them. You might spot the odd black jersey or black shirt somewhere supporting New Zealand.

"But they will get drowned out by the crowd and the noise that the fans will make for the Indian team. So New Zealand won't be looking to exploit any venue problems that India have at all, because I don't think they have one. They'll just be looking to play their best brand, their best game of cricket and hope on the day that it's good enough against a very good Indian side," said Doull in an exclusive conversation with IANS on the eve of the final.

Defending champions India have already made history by becoming the first team to reach the final in successive editions. Victory in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday would make them the first side to win back-to-back titles, the first host nation to lift the trophy, and the first team to claim three Men’s T20 World Cup crowns.

But the challenges are still aplenty - India have never beaten New Zealand in a Men’s T20 World Cup game, losing all three previous encounters despite holding an 18-11 advantage in overall T20Is. Doull acknowledged India's formidable all-round strength but said the weight of expectation would sit squarely on their shoulders rather than on New Zealand.

"This Indian side is a terrific side. They've got all bases covered, whether it be the quick bowling - Arshdeep and Bumrah are backed up nicely by Hardik. The spinners are superb; they've got all the batting talent and depth that any team could want. I would think they are probably the ones under more pressure. If you ask 100 people, I think 95 percent of them would say that India will win that final.

"So New Zealand aren't facing any pressure. They'll have belief, there's no doubt about it. New Zealand don't go into any game believing that they're going to lose. They will have an enormous amount of belief in their ability and the fact that they can topple India. The fact is, if it's played 10 times, India will probably win it seven. New Zealand will just hope that one of those three is this final,” he elaborated.

Doull, who has extensively commentated on games in India, felt the current players in the hosts set-up thrive on the pressure that a home final generates. “But, as I say, they're going to have to be at their best, New Zealand. If they do everything right with the ball and bat, and they still get beaten, then so be it.

"They'll walk back into that changing room with their heads held high and that's all you can ask from any side. If you get beaten by a better team on the day, that's just the sport we're playing, and the sport we love. There'll be pressure on India, but I think a lot of these modern Indian players, they thrive on the pressure.

“Actually, they like getting the crowd involved and getting up for the big occasion. I don't see them wilting at all under the enormous pressure that is cricket and the juggernaut that is Indian cricket. So let's just hope for a cracking game and what will be and whoever gets the opportunity to lift the trophy, hopefully it's just a really good game."

New Zealand, who have lost four ICC finals since 2015, head into the match as clear underdogs but Doull said their team-first approach and improved preparation compared to previous tournaments gives them a genuine reason to believe that they can get the trophy.

"A lot of these players have been to semi-finals and to finals, so that'll hold them in good stead as far as the senior members of the team are concerned. Do they have the capability of beating India at home? It's going to be incredibly difficult, and India will start as quite clear favourites.

"But the thing is that New Zealand time and time again find a way to play as a team, and we've seen that in tournament formats for many, many years. So you do know that they'll be really well prepared. I think we were critical, and I was critical in particular of their preparation for the last T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, but this time around everything has been absolutely spot on,” he said.

Only two nations have ever held both the men’s and women’s T20 World Cup titles at the same time – West Indies and Australia. New Zealand now have the chance to become the third team to achieve this unique feat if they emerge victorious on Sunday.

Doull, who played 32 Tests and 42 ODIs for New Zealand, signed off by saying the Mitchell Santner-led side playing against India in the bilateral series before the T20 World Cup began did help them a lot, though they lost by 4-1.

"That series against India did them the world of good, even though they had nowhere near their full-strength team. So that experience of playing in India, and against India for a lot of these players who are coming through the tournament with some form will hold them in good stead.

"There's no reason that they won't go into that final thinking that they can beat India. They certainly won't be going there thinking we have to play at our best and India has to have a bad day. If New Zealand are at their best, as they have been at different times through the tournament, they can certainly win the game. Do they start favourites? Absolutely not."

