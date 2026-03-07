Allu Sirish remembers his late father-in-law: I will carry forward the love you began

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Allu Arjun's younger brother, Allu Sirish, who tied the knot with Nayanika Reddy on Friday, remembered his late father-in-law with a nostalgic social media post.

Treating the netizens with a couple of unseen photos from their recently held nuptials, Allu Sirish thanked his father-in-law, whom he never got a chance to meet, for raising an incredible woman, whom he now proudly calls his wife.

He further promised to carry forward the journey of love commenced by Nayanika's father till the end of his time in this mortal world.

His emotional post on IG went like this, "To my late father-in-law, D. Sharath Chandra Reddy garu, whom I never had the privilege of meeting — thank you for raising the woman I now call my wife.I will carry forward the love you began, for the rest of my time on this Earth. @nayanika_reddy (sic)."

We could also see a photo of Nayanika's late father in the album dropped by Allu Sirish.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun also used social media to welcome his new sister-in-law, Nayanika Reddy, to the Allu family after her wedding to his younger brother, Allu Sirish.

The 'Pushpa' actor wished Allu Sirish and Nayanika all the best for their new journey ahead.

Expressing his gratitude to all those who showered their blessings on the couple, AA penned on the photo-sharing app, "Wishing a happy married life to my brother Siri & Nayanika. Welcome to the Allu family . I also thank everyone for sending your warm wishes and blessings. We are always grateful for the love. ALLU FAMILY."

The post further had a photo of the newlyweds, posing with Allu Arjun, his wife, and kids, and their parents.

It must be noted that Allu Sirish got married on the wedding anniversary of his elder brother, Allu Arjun, and his wife Sneha Reddy, who also tied the knot on the same date 15 years ago.

--IANS

pm/