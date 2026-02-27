T20 WC: Right-left opening combo working in India's favour, says Karthik ahead of crunch WI clash

February 27, 2026 2:00 PM हिंदी

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes the left-hand, right-hand opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson is working in the side’s favour and should be retained for the winner-takes-it-all contest against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

Centre releases over Rs 275 crore to boost rural governance in Jharkhand

Anubhuti Kashyap shares the prerequisites of framing the story of ‘Accused’

Gold, silver prices surge over US-Iran tensions

realme emerges as most popular smartphone brand among youth in ‘CMR Consumer Insight Survey 2026’

2nd ODI: Harmanpreet, Pratika fifties carry India to 251/9 against Australia

Rights group condemns Bangladesh police order to re-arrest Awami League leaders despite bail

UN chief voices concern over Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes, urges resolution through dialogue

Ranji Trophy Final: Krishna strikes early as J&K reach 11/2 at Lunch on Day 4

Jennifer Garner refuses to promise her children she won't have a facelift

