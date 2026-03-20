Aditya Narayan reveals Anu Mallik composed iconic song from Salman Khan's 'Biwi No 1' with him on his lap

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor-singer Aditya Narayan who is currently hosting the singing reality show Indian Idol dropped a surprising unknown fact about Bollywood's legendary composer Anu Mallik.

The host took on to reveal how the iconic track ‘Mujhe Maaf Karna’ from the 1999 hit comedy Biwi No.1 came to life, years ago right in front of Aditya.

During a candid exchange with singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya who appeared on Indian Idol as a guest, Aditya shared, “Anu Malik ji ne hume jab yeh gana sikhaya tha toh ek god mein main baitha tha, ek god mein Anmol baitha tha aur beech mein baja leke Anu ji ne sikhaya tha.”

(When Anu Malik ji was teaching us this song, I was sitting on one of his laps, Anmol was on the other, and he was holding a harmonium in between while teaching us.)

He further disclosed that the song was the popular track ‘Mujhe Maaf Karna’ from the hit film Biwi No.1.

Aditya while revisiting Abhijeet’s legacy, highlighted, “Abhijeet da ne Lata Mangeshkar ji ke saath gaya hai aur humari favourite SG (Shreya Ghoshal) ke saath bhi gaya hai, lekin judges bahut kam log jaante hain ke dada aur maine bhi saath mein gaya hai.”

(Abhijeet da has sung with Lata ji and also with our favourite Shreya Ghoshal, but very few judges know that he and I have also sung together.)

Talking about the song Mujhe Maaf Karna from Biwi No 1, went on to become popular for being extremely emotional and was dedicated to parents.

Talking about Biwi No 1, the movie starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, and Sushmita Sen with a special appearance by Saif Ali Khan.

The movie is still considered to be one of the finest comedy movies of the late 90s era of Bollywood.

–IANS

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