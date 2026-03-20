Kamal Haasan: Chiranjeevi is my senior in politics and junior in cinema!

Hyderabad, March 20 (IANS) Calling Telugu star Chiranjeevi his brother, Tamil actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan has said in a light-hearted way that the Telugu Megastar was his senior in politics and junior in cinema.

Kamal Haasan made this remark while receiving the prestigious Paidi Jairaj Film Award at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 in Hyderabad. The award was presented to him by Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy and Telugu star Nagarjuna.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamal Haasan, looking at Chiranjeevi seated among the august audience, said, "Chiranjeevi garu and I are brothers. And he is my senior in politics and junior in cinema. And we became lead role actors in 70s."

Stating that all the Telugu actors were his family, Kamal Haasan recalled that they used to be in Chennai but that they were now in Hyderabad. He said, "They've shifted house. That's all. It is the same industry according to me."

The stalwart on the occasion told the Telangana Chief Minister, "I request you, because you are the hero of this unification. No more Hollywood, Tollywood, Bollywood, and Sandalwood. It is one cinema, Indian cinema. And you have rubbed out the parochial borders. And you've started it. We'll help you. We'll support you. We'll give our shoulders for this palanquin which will take the tomorrow's generation on a procession across cinema."

The actor also thanked the Telangana Chief Minister for having honoured the revolutionary poet Gaddar by naming the awards after him.

He said, "I'm happy that you have named this award after Gaddar sir. Because among his many million fans, I'm one," Kamal Haasan said.

Recalling that he first came to Hyderabad as an assistant director for A N R Garu's film 'Srimanthudu', the Tamil actor said that this was why even in his film 'Dasavatharam' one would find the Telugu song, 'Entho chinnadhi jeevitham'.

"I am working in Hyderabad from when I was 16. And when I was receiving Singeetham garu's award, I was thinking of the first film I worked with him, which was 'Sommokadidhi Sokokadidhi'. All the work was done by Mr. Singeetham and I received the award," he said

Stating that eminent director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao and he had worked for 50 years together, Kamal Haasan said, "I like him not because his name is like my father's name. My father's name is also Srinivasan. But he's the youngest senior I've met in my cinema career. Thank you, sir, for giving him that respect."

Kamal Haasan was honoured with the Paidi Jairaj Film Award in recognition of his remarkable career that spanned over six decades across multiple Indian film industries.

--IANS

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