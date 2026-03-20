Babil Khan misses late father Irrfan Khan, shares unseen childhood pictures

Mumbai , March 20 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan, on Thursday, remembered his late father Irrfan Khan as he shared a series of unseen childhood pictures, reflecting on their beautiful bond.

The post struck an emotional chord with fans who took to their comments section of the post, as Babil reflected on memories while revisiting moments from his early years with his father.

Sharing the pictures, Babil wrote in the caption, “To begin again, remembering you. With my feet planted firm in my roots.”

Reacting to the post, Babil’s mother Sutapa Sikdar commented, “What beautiful pictures both with same expression. Mashaallah ”.

The pictures shared by Babil, capture intimate and candid moments between Irrfan and a young Babil.

In one picture, Irrfan is seen holding baby Babil in his arms, both looking upward.

In another picture, the late actor is seen sitting closely with his son, gently holding him while engaging with him.

In a third picture, Irrfan is seen carrying Babil on his shoulders, with the little one holding on playfully as they share a lighthearted moment at home.

For the uninitiated, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53, reportedly after battling a neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer.

His demise had sent shockwaves across the country and the global film fraternity.

Talking about Sutapa Sikdar, a writer and producer by profession, had been Irrfan’s wife for decades.

The two met during their time at the National School of Drama and tied the knot in 1995. They are parents to two sons, Babil and Ayan.

Talking about Babil Khan, he has followed his father’s footsteps and entered the film industry.

He made his acting debut with the Netflix film “Qala” released in 2022, starring alongside Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.

--IANS

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