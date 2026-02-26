February 26, 2026 8:33 PM हिंदी

PM Modi and Netanyahu discuss IMEC, advance cooperation to promote connectivity

Jerusalem, Feb 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday discussed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), expressing their intent to advance cooperation to promote regional connectivity, stability and shared prosperity through the initiative and explore Israel's role within its frameworks.

It was on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit held in New Delhi in 2023 that the leaders of India, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, UAE and US announced an MoU committing to work together to develop a new India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

The IMEEC will comprise two separate corridors, the east corridor connecting India to the Gulf and the northern corridor connecting the Gulf to Europe. The corridor intends to enhance connectivity, increase efficiency, reduce costs, secure regional supply chains, increase trade accessibility and generate jobs, resulting in a transformative integration of Asia, Europe and Middle East.

PM Modi and Netanyahu also reaffirmed their shared vision for a robust special strategic partnership rooted in mutual aspirations for peace, security and prosperity through technological innovations and entrepreneurship.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of institutionalising bilateral mechanisms across Government-to-Government, business-to-business, and people-to-people domains to ensure sustained collaboration and meaningful impact, according to the Joint Statement released following the bilateral discussions.

"In an era of global uncertainties, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu reaffirmed their commitment to advancing transformative initiatives such as the I2U2 quadrilateral partnership. This framework serves as a vital instrument for fostering deeper engagement, trade, investment, innovation and leveraging the complementary strengths of both nations," the statement stated.

Both leaders also condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and called for decisive and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner.

"Expressing the grave concern over this common challenge, the Prime Ministers reaffirmed their collective resolve to combat this menace as the leaders of two vibrant and resilient democracies. They strongly condemned the heinous October 7, 2023 terror attack on Israel, the savage terror attack on Indian tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir in India on April 22, 2025 and the terror incident near Red Fort, New Delhi on November 10, 2025," the Joint Statement reflected.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to advancing global peace and security and welcomed US President Donald Trump’s 'Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.' During the meeting, PM Modi and Netanyahu discussed the regional developments, including the peace process and stressed the need for the establishment of a just and durable peace, security and freedom of navigation and trade in the region through dialogue and mutual understanding.

