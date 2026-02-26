February 26, 2026 10:37 PM हिंदी

SHGs transform lives of women in Himachal Pradesh

Nahan (Himachal Pradesh), Feb 26 (IANS) Women are becoming self-reliant and financially self-sufficient by joining Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across various states in the country. They are also benefiting greatly from various women empowerment schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Central level. As a result of this, women today have become financially stronger and more confident.

Women in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, are also benefiting from government schemes like this. They are now relying on their own resources rather than looking towards others for help. While speaking to the media, women associated with different Self-Help Groups shared their stories of how they gradually became self-reliant.

They stated that the Central government led by PM Modi has launched several schemes for women's empowerment, including the Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.

These schemes have benefited many women greatly as they have started their own businesses in Nahan.

Today, women are making products such as papad, namkeen, chutney, pickles, and other homemade goods and selling them in markets. These products are in good demand and fetch good prices.

They further explained that SHG women have become so self-reliant that the money collected from selling various products is being used to provide loans at low interest rates to other women in the group to help them start and later expand their own businesses.

Suman, President of the M.C. Self-Help Group, said that many women have become self-reliant.

"We make baskets, small dresses, jackets, women’s products, namkeen, and more. We are benefiting from many government schemes. Women in our group have also started their own businesses," she said.

Promila, President of the Disha Self-Help Group, said that many women are benefiting from the schemes launched by the Prime Minister.

“Some are making pickles, some are preparing namkeen, and others are making papad. In this way, women are becoming financially independent,” she added.

