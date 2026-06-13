T20 Mumbai Women’s League: Sayali Satghare leads SOBO Mumbai Falcons to historic title

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) SOBO Mumbai Falcons produced a clinical all-round performance to beat Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs by 25 runs and clinch the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League title at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Led by captain Sayali Satghare, the Falcons defended a modest total of 124 with disciplined bowling to become the competition’s first-ever champions.

The Tigers began their chase steadily before losing skipper Humairaa Kaazi (23) with the score on 37. The breakthrough opened the door for the Falcons, who seized control through Janhvi Kate's decisive spell.

Janhvi first removed the tournament’s leading run-scorer, Sanika Chalke, for 18 before striking again in her next over to dismiss Fatima Jaffer, leaving the Tigers under immediate pressure. Sejal Raut attempted to revive the chase with a determined 23, but Janhvi returned to claim her third wicket, reducing the Tigers to 78/4.

From there, the Falcons tightened their grip on the contest. The Tigers’ middle and lower order failed to build any meaningful partnerships, with none of the remaining batters reaching double figures as they were bowled out for 99 in 18.5 overs.

Janhvi finished with impressive figures of 3/21, while 13-year-old Swara Jadhav continued her outstanding tournament, returning with two wickets. Sayali, Nirmiti Rane, and Akshaya Shinde chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Under the leadership of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik and League Governing Council Chairman Rajdip Gupta, the T20 Mumbai Women’s League has added an exciting new chapter to Mumbai cricket’s rich legacy, showcasing the depth of talent in Mumbai women’s cricket and providing aspiring players with a valuable platform.

The inaugural edition witnessed the emergence of several promising young talents from the city, including Swara and Sanika, among others, who made the most of the platform and impressed with a series of outstanding performances throughout the tournament.

Speaking about the opportunity and platform provided by the league, winning captain Sayali said, “I think it's a great initiative by the Mumbai Cricket Association, and we genuinely thank all the MCA staff for giving us this opportunity through this league. It's a great opportunity for all of us, as having that exposure helps players become more confident. This tournament will help us find new players and will continue to contribute to the growth of Mumbai cricket. It will help women's cricket in India.”

Earlier, the Falcons recovered from a couple of early setbacks to post a below-par 124/6 in their 20 overs. After losing both openers with just 22 runs on the board, Simran Shaikh steadied the innings with a composed 50 off 35 deliveries, striking six fours and two sixes. She received valuable support from Sarika Koli, who contributed 24, while skipper Sayali added 27 runs.

For the Tigers, Ritika Yadav was the standout bowler with figures of 3/22, while Manali Dakshini and Humairaa claimed a wicket each.

Despite falling short in the final, Sanika of the Tigers finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer and claimed the Orange Cap with 223 runs. Falcons spinner Swara capped off a dream campaign by winning the Purple Cap with 10 wickets.

The attention now shifts to the men’s final later in the evening, where Shivam Dube-led Arcs Andheri will take on defending champions Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, captained by Siddhesh Lad.

Brief scores:

SOBO Mumbai Falcons 124/6 in 20 overs (Simran Shaikh 50, Sayali Satghare 27; Ritika Yadav 3/22) beat Aakash Tigers MWS 99 all out in 18.5 overs (Humairaa Kaazi 23, Sejal Raut 23; Janhvi Kate 3/21, Swara Jadhav 2/14) by 25 runs.

--IANS

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