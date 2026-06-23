June 23, 2026 2:44 AM हिंदी

SZA lashes out at AI after discovering her songs were used to train music models

SZA lashes out at AI after discovering her songs were used to train music models

Los Angeles, June 23 (IANS) Singer-songwriter SZA, who is known for ‘All The Stars’, is furious over an AI model. The singer recently found out that more than 200 of her songs have been used to train AI.

This also includes potentially "unreleased" material. The singer has been an outspoken critic of tech, which is taking over most industries.

She recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and wrote, “(Just) checked and music AI has trained off 238 of my songs. I’m certain some are unreleased. If you’re a musician and you support this degenerate s***? You’re disgusting and there’s NOTHING YOU COULD EVER SAY TO ME TO MAKE THIS OKAY. I hope u have the life u deserve (sic)".

SZA previously said she feels like she is "at war" because of the rise of AI in music, and she feels the technology is causing particular problems for Black artistes.

AI has also emerged as one of the biggest threats to the environment, as its data centres consume unreal amounts of water to process the data.

SZA is one of the defining voices of modern R&B. She is known for blending neo-soul, alternative R&B, hip-hop influences, and brutally honest lyricism. She has built a reputation with her atmospheric EPs before breaking through globally with her debut album Ctrl. The album became a cultural landmark for its vulnerable exploration of insecurity, desire, heartbreak, and self-discovery, establishing her as a voice for a generation navigating complicated relationships and identity.

She returned to the fore with SOS, showcasing a wider sonic range and dominating charts worldwide. Her music stands out because of its emotional transparency, she writes about flaws, contradictions, and messy human experiences rather than presenting a polished persona. With multiple awards, critical acclaim, and a devoted fanbase, SZA has become one of the most influential artists of contemporary R&B.

--IANS

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