Symbol of courage: PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to revolutionary freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, describing his courage, sacrifice and commitment to the nation as a lasting source of inspiration, particularly for India’s youth.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: “Millions of salutations to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. With their indomitable courage and valor, he infused new vigor into the freedom movement. His spirit of sacrificing everything for the honor of the nation is a symbol of the courage and resolve of India's youth.”

In a video message, the Prime Minister described Bhagat Singh as an inspirational figure for every Indian, especially young people, and highlighted his fearlessness and courage.

“Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh is an inspirational figure for every Indian, especially the youth. Fearlessness and courage were embedded in his behaviour. Before sacrificing himself for the nation, he wrote a letter to the British, asking them not to hang him and his fellow revolutionaries, but to shoot them instead. This is an example of his courage,” PM Modi said.

He also recalled Bhagat Singh’s sensitivity towards the suffering of ordinary people.

“Bhagat Singh was very sensitive towards the suffering of people and always helped them,” the Prime Minister said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to Bhagat Singh on X. “On the birth anniversary of the brave son of Mother India, Martyr Bhagat Singh ji, humble salutations to him,” Gadkari posted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also remembered Bhagat Singh, saying: “On the birth anniversary of the immortal revolutionary Bhagat Singh, who dedicated his all to making the freedom of the country the sole aim of his life, humble tribute. May his courage, sacrifice, and martyrdom for safeguarding the nation's pride and honor remain an eternal source of inspiration for all of us.”

In a message to the people of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said that Bhagat Singh, at the age of just 23, had laid down his life for the motherland. He said the birth anniversary should serve as an opportunity to renew the resolve to place national duty above all else.

“Today, we too must draw lessons from his indomitable courage and patriotism to break free from the shackles of casteism, addiction, and other social evils. From his life, we should take inspiration to make knowledge our strength, keep the thirst for learning alive, and connect our resolve with action,” CM Yogi said.

He added: “I firmly believe that when the youth link knowledge with skills, skills with resolve, and resolve with action, it will infuse new momentum into the state's journey of development alongside their dreams.”

“Let us all come together to play our role in building a knowledgeable, value-driven, and capable Uttar Pradesh,” the Chief Minister said.

Bhagat Singh (1907-1931) was a prominent Indian anti-colonial revolutionary and political thinker who played an influential role in the struggle against British rule.

Revered as Shaheed-e-Azam (King of Martyrs), he became an enduring symbol of courage, patriotism and sacrifice, giving his life for India’s freedom at the age of 23.

--IANS

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