Nia Sharma wonders why her makeup glows best after the event: Why now?

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Popular television actress Nia Sharma had a late-night make-up dilemma as she flaunted her post-event glow at 2:57 am, saying that she was too reluctant to remove it as it looked very good.

Nia took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself. In the clip, the actress is in bed with a full face of make-up and saying: “I really have no idea if I have to call it a flex or what. But my entire makeup only glows after I finish my event. I'm in bed almost. Going to remove makeup but too lazy to do it.”

“And if it looks like this. Who would want to remove the makeup? Why does this happen? Why does this happen? So much glow. Why is it coming now? Why now? Why now? I don't want it,” she added.

For the caption, she wrote: “2:57Am Makeup flexing… Girly therapies.”

Talking about the actress, she was recently seen in two shows. She was first seen in the sixteenth season of Splitsvilla hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.

It follows young men and women as they compete to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are cut off from the real world. Participants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a pair is crowned the winners of Splitsvilla.

The actress was also seen in the new edition of “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.”

Talking about Nia, she is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

--IANS

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