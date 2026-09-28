September 29, 2026 2:11 AM हिंदी

Sylvester Stallone raves about his future son-in-law

Sylvester Stallone raves about his future son-in-law

Los Angeles, Sep 29 (IANS) Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone is looking forward to being a father-in-law. The 80-year-old actor has raved about his soon-to-be son-in-law, Michael Sheehan, who is engaged to his eldest daughter, Sophia Stallone.

He recently appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. “She did get engra**”, Sylvester fumbled before saying, “It’s hard for me to say it because, like, it’s time to have a, you know, new life of her own. But she found a great man, great fiance, Michael”.

The show host Jimmy Fallon pointed out that it must be “tough” and “intimidating” for people to date Sylvester’s daughters.

Responding to the same, the actor said, “Yeah, a little bit”. Fortunately for Sheehan, Sylvester likes him “very, very much”.

He told Fallon, “I think he’s a stand-up guy, great, good-looking, got everything going”.

Another man pursuing a daughter of Sylvester’s friend, however, wasn’t so lucky.

He further mentioned, “I remember once, there was a very famous man. He did not like the guy his daughter was dating. Said, ‘Could you do something?’ So I went home, got my Rambo outfit, headband, fake blood, knife, full-on bandolero. So he knocks at the door, and he’s like this little comedian-type guy, got the hat on sideways. And I go, ‘What do you want?’ He goes, ‘If you touch her, it’s like touching me, and I will cut you from here to here (motions from top of head to midsection)’. Like, that was it. He never came back”.

Sylvester shares his three daughters, Sophia, 30, Sistine, 28, and Scarlet, 24, with wife Jennifer Flavin, and son Seargeoh, 47, with ex-wife Sasha Czack. The former couple’s son Sage died in 2012 at the age of 36.

Sophia and Sheehan announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram.

--IANS

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