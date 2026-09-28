Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan says his track with Krishna Das is humble offering towards peace, compassion

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) The Sarod Maestro Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan has said that his latest collaboration with the Grammy-nominated musician Krishna Das, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash is a humble offering towards peace and compassion.

The track is a meeting of voice and sarod that allows the sacred chant to unfold with remarkable simplicity. Krishna Das’ vocals carry the devotional essence of the chant, while Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan’s & Amaan – Ayaan’s sarod adds an instrumental dimension that is at once contemplative, emotive and deeply rooted in the Indian classical tradition.

Talking about the same, Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan shared, “Music has always been a language beyond boundaries and Om Mani Padme Hum is a beautiful expression of that belief. It was a privilege to collaborate with Krishna Das, whose voice carries such sincerity, devotion and spiritual depth. I have always believed that when musicians come together with an open heart, music becomes much more than sound tracks, it becomes prayer”.

The track is a part of the album Chants for Unity which brings together sacred chants, shlokas, stotras and kirtan with the timeless vocabulary of the sarod.

He further mentioned, “I am grateful to Krishna Das, Amaan and Ayaan for bringing this beautiful collaboration to life. As part of ‘Chants for Unity’, this recording is our humble offering towards peace, compassion and the oneness that connects us all”.

The track features Krishna Das on vocals and Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan on sarod, with music production and arrangement.

Krishna Das said, “‘Chants for Unity’ comes from a very simple place, the understanding that music and prayer can take us beyond all the things that seem to divide us. When we chant together, something deeper awakens, something that belongs to all of us. I feel grateful to be part of this beautiful offering. My hope is that these chants bring peace, love and connection into the hearts of those who listen. Ultimately, we are not separate. We are one”.

The album features a total of 9 tracks, and also marks the vocal debut of Subhalakshmi Borooah Khan who has sung five out of the nine songs. Acclaimed bhajan singer Nina Rao helms the powerful Sankat Mochan Hanuman Chalisa, Singer Jai Uttal has given vocals for Lotus Feet and Pandit Vijaykumar & Pandit Narayanan with their team has chanted the deeply contemplative Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.

Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash said, “When Krishna Das was recording Om Mani Padme Hum it felt as though the Bodhisattva of Compassion himself had descended at our studio”.

“It was an enriching experience to collaborate with him and bring this entire album to life. Professionally this album will always be close to our hearts as we could finally convince our mother for her vocal debut”, they added.

--IANS

aa/