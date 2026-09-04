Sylvester Stallone gets back to painting after busy summer with ‘Tulsa King’ and memoir

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Hollywood action icon Sylvester Stallone has finally picked up his paintbrush after a hectic summer working on his upcoming project ‘Tulsa King’ and finishing his memoir.

Stallone took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of his art piece featuring two individuals with boxing gloves.The painting also had “It ain’t about how hard you can hit” written on it.

The star took to Instagram, where he shared that he started working on some new pieces and added that it “feels good to be painting again”.

“It’s been a busy summer with Tulsa King and finishing my memoir, so I haven’t had much time to paint. I finally got back in my studio and started working on some new pieces. Feels good to be painting again. Keep punching,” he wrote as the caption.

For the unversed, Tulsa King debuted in 2022. The series stars Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, an American Mafia caporegime who has recently been released from prison in New York and is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he begins to build a criminal organization. It is Stallone's first leading role in a scripted television series.

A fourth season and a spin-off series, Frisco King, starring Samuel L. Jackson, have both been ordered.

Stallone made his screen debut in the 1970 with "The Party at Kitty and Stud's". Before becoming a Hollywood icon, Stallone took on a few uncredited roles in films like Downhill Racer and Bananas.

However, his breakthrough and official launch into mainstream cinema came in 1974 with his starring role in "The Lords of Flatbush". Shortly after, he wrote and starred in the 1976 blockbuster "Rocky", which established him as a global icon.

Regarded as an icon of action cinema, Stallone after Rocky portrayed the PTSD-plagued soldier John Rambo in First Blood, a role he would play across five Rambo films.

From the mid-1980s to the late 1990s, Stallone would go on to become one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors, acting in action films such as Cobra, Tango and Cash, Cliffhanger, Demolition Man, and The Specialist. At the height of his career, Stallone was known for his rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He was then seen in The Expendables film franchise. In 2013, he starred in the successful film Escape Plan and appeared in its sequels. In 2015, he returned to Rocky again with Creed, in which a retired Rocky mentors former rival Apollo Creed's son Adonis Creed.

--IANS

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