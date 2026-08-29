Sylvester Stallone announces daughter Sophia’s engagement: We are so ecstatic

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone is over the moon as he celebrates his daughter Sophia Stallone’s engagement to boyfriend Michael Sheehan.

Stallone took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures. The first had the star posing with his daughter as she flaunted her ring. The other had the action hero posing with his wife Jennifer Flavin, daughter Sophia and to-be son-in-law Sheehan.

Sharing the happy news with his fans, the actor expressed his excitement and joy over the couple’s engagement as he wrote: “We are so ecstatic about the engagement of our daughter Sophia to Michael!”

The engagement news comes on the day of Sophia’s 30th birthday. The icon had earlier shared a birthday post for his daughter, celebrating three decades of pride in his “amazing daughter”.

“30 years of making us proud. Happy birthday to my amazing daughter Sophia!!! We love you always @sophiastallone,” Stallone wrote as the caption.

Sophia is the daughter of Stallone and model Jennifer Flavin. Stallone and Flavin met in 1988 and were in a relationship. In May 1997, Stallone and Flavin married.

The couple has three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. His daughters were chosen to share the role of Golden Globe Ambassador at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Stallone’s biopic ‘I Play Rocky’ is set to arrive in Indian theatres on November 13, a week after its limited theatrical release in the US.

The film is a biopic on Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone, and traces his journey from being a nobody to becoming one of the greatest action stars of Hollywood owing to his work in the franchise.

Long before Rocky Balboa became a global cultural icon, Sylvester Stallone was a struggling actor with little money, few opportunities and one unwavering belief, that he could write and star in a story that would change his life. ‘I Play Rocky’ takes audiences behind the scenes of that extraordinary chapter.

The octogenarian made his screen debut in 1970 with "The Party at Kitty and Stud's". Before becoming a Hollywood icon, Stallone took on a few uncredited roles in films like Downhill Racer and Bananas.

--IANS

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