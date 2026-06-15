‘Sweetest’ Kartik Aaryan wishes his rumoured girlfriend ‘Sree Sree’ Sreeleela

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Bollywood’s chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan shared a birthday wish for his co-star and rumoured girlfriend Sreeleela, who has turned 25.

Taking to the photo-sharing website, the “Shehzada” actor posted a photograph, where the actress was seen sitting behind Kartik, who was riding a bike. In the image, the two are seen smiling as they look into the bike's rearview mirror.

Kartik wrote as the caption, "Happy Birthday Sree Sree."

Sreeleela then replied to the post, saying, "Thank you sweetest."

Kartik and Sreeleela will soon be seen in filmmakerer Anurag Basu's forthcoming untitled romantic drama. Produced by T-Series, the film marks Sreeleela's Bollywood debut and is slated to release in late 2026.

Kartik was last seen in “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri”, a romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film also stars Ananya Panday Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

Kartik also has comedy-adventure film ‘Naagzilla’, which is set to bow in cinemas on February 12. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who is known for the ‘Fukrey’ franchise. The film was earlier set to release on August 4, 2026. The film promises a world of shape-shifting snakes, rooted in Indian folklore.

It is produced by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Neetu M Jain.

The actor had announced the film last year in April, as he took to his Instagram, and shared a striking motion poster that shows him shirtless, gazing over a cityscape from within a snake-filled lair.

In the caption, Kartik wrote, “I’ve seen many human stories, now watch a story of naags. #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka Pehla Kaand... Fun phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand... Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki SsSsinemas mein. 4 August 2026 ko”.

Meanwhile, Kartik has been lying low since his name popped up in the controversy surrounding him allegedly chatting with a minor girl on photo-sharing app Snapchat.

There were online claims suggesting that the actor allegedly texted a minor on Snapchat, but these accusations remain unverified and largely rooted in social media speculation.

--IANS

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