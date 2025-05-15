Swati Shah reveals her Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri co-stars are her 'extended family'

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) This International Day of Families, actress Swati Shah, who portrays Jagdamba Devi in "Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri", shared what family means to her—both the one she holds close at home and the beautiful family she’s built on set.

Speaking about the importance of her real family, Swati revealed, "Family is my biggest strength. They are always by my side, through my ups and downs, guiding me with love and support. I believe family is not just about living under one roof, but about being there for each other in every moment. Their prayers, encouragement, and unconditional love keep me going every day. On International Day of Families, I’m reminded how lucky I am to have such a close-knit, loving family that is the heartbeat of my life."

Talking about the beautiful bond with her on-set family of "Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri", she added, “Spending nearly 12 hours daily on the set of Sun Neo's 'Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri', my co-actors have become like an extended family. We laugh together, share food, help each other through tough scenes, and celebrate small joys as one. It’s more than just work—it’s like living another family life on set. This bond keeps us happy, motivated, and full of positive energy. I feel so grateful to have found not one but two beautiful families in my life!”

"Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri' follows the journey of Gauri, a courageous and compassionate young woman whose unwavering faith gives her the strength to overcome life’s toughest challenges. Forced into an unwanted marriage, she becomes the daughter-in-law of the Bundela family. However, with her resilience and wisdom, Gauri chooses to carve her own destiny.

The show stars Eshaa Pathak, Savi Thakur, and Swati Shah in pivotal roles.

"Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri' airs every day at 8:30 PM on Sun Neo.

