Nani says 'It will be a storm this year' as he wishes birthday to 'The Paradise' maker Srikanth Odela

Hyderabad, Dec 14 (IANS) Nani wished his "The Paradise" director Srikanth Odela on his birthday with a special social media post.

Nani uploaded a video of Odela on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, sharing some behind-the-scenes footage from the making of "The Paradise".

He pointed out how the filmmaker, who is an introvert by nature, turns into a monster on the set. The clip goes to show us the director's passion and intensity regarding every small detail while turning his vision into a reality.

Wishing Odela on his special day, Nani wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Celebrating this mad fellow today. Happy birthday Srikanth. It will be a storm this year. Brace for impact :) #THEPARADISE @odela_srikanth (sic)."

"The Paradise" marks Nani's second collaboration with Odela, after the 2023 blockbuster "Dasara", which also happened to be the filmmaker's debut project.

Recently, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of actress Sonali Kulkarni from the movie, creating massive buzz regarding her role in her next.

The industry sources claim that Sonali's role in the movie is likely to be one of the most formidable female portrayals in Indian cinema.

A source close to the production house shared, “Sonali Kulkarni’s character is one of the most powerful we’ve ever seen on screen. She plays the mother of the protagonist, and her presence is reminiscent of Sivagami from Baahubali — commanding, dignified, and emotionally layered."

"The Ba*ds of Bollywood," actor Raghav Juyal has also been roped in to play a crucial role in "The Paradise".

In July, welcoming Ragha on board on his birthday, the makers, SLV Cinemas, wrote, "Team #TheParadise wishes the talented @TheRaghav_Juyal a very Happy Birthday. Welcoming him in a role that will be unique and will take everyone by surprise. #THEPARADISE in CINEMAS 𝟐𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔. Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical."

--IANS

pm/