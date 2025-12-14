Operation Sagar Bandhu: Indian Army steps up connectivity restoration in Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the Indian Army has intensified efforts to restore critical connectivity in Sri Lanka following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

An Engineer Task Force of the Indian Army, working in close coordination with the Sri Lankan Army and the Sri Lankan Road Development Authority, has commenced preparatory work at the Chilaw and Kilinochchi bridge sites in Jaffna for the launching of Bailey bridges.

Providing an update on the operation, the Indian Army said preparations are underway for the launch of a Bailey bridge to restore road connectivity in the affected region.

Earlier on Friday, as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, which was launched to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Sri Lanka affected by Cyclone Ditwah, an Engineer Task Force of the Indian Army was airlifted and inducted on a war footing to deliver critical engineering support.

The primary focus of the task force, comprising 48 personnel, is the restoration of vital lines of communication, including the repair and construction of damaged roads and bridges.

The team includes specialised bridging experts, surveyors and watermanship specialists, along with personnel trained in operating heavy earth-moving equipment, drones and unmanned systems. This combination enables precise, rapid and effective engineering support in challenging terrain and weather conditions.

The Engineer Task Force is currently holding four sets of Bailey bridges, which were airlifted by C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force to support the restoration of disrupted connectivity. In addition, the team is equipped with pneumatic boats, outboard motors, HESCO bags and new-generation equipment such as heavy-payload drones and remotely controlled boats to enhance operational capability.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army’s field hospital established in Mahiyanganaya near Kandy is being wound up as local medical services return to normal. In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) stated: “Field Hospital in Mahiyanganaya near Kandy, established in the wake of #CycloneDitwah, is being wound up as the Mahiyanganaya General Hospital is now functional. The 78 personnel of the Medical team of the Field Hospital will return to India tomorrow (14).”

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka also shared an update on X, noting the continued diplomatic engagement and support: “High Commissioner @santjha visited the Field Hospital yesterday (12) alongwith Hon. Kapila Jayasekara, Governor of the Uva Province. The Hospital is part India’s continued commitment to support during this challenging time.”

India’s swift deployment of engineering and medical resources under Operation Sagar Bandhu underscores its commitment to standing with Sri Lanka during natural disasters and strengthening regional humanitarian cooperation.

