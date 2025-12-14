Maniesh Paul says 'its been VVANderful' as he announces the schedule wrap for 'VVAN'

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Actor Maniesh Paul has wrapped up another schedule for his upcoming drama "Vvan: Force of the Forest", which features Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia as the lead.

Treating his Instagram Family with a couple of glimpses from the much-anticipated drama, Maniesh described the experience as "VVANderful".

"And it’s a schedule wrap for 2025 for VVAN….its been VVANderful….cant wait to be at it again in jan 2026 now for the next sched!! (sic)," he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

The photos show Maniesh with a wounded face, accompanied by intense expressions and fiery eyes. We could also see fire burning in the backdrop.

Billed as a gripping thriller, "Vvan: Force of the Forest" has been set against the backdrop of Central India.

The movie is expected to talk about wild forests, age-old legends, and secret temples. It is believed that the story has been inspired by Indian folklore. The movie will revolve around an unprecedented scenario where age-old myths start coming to life.

Made under the direction of Deepak Mishra, along with Arunabh Kumar, the drama has been backed by Ekta Kapoor under her banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, in collaboration with The Viral Fever (TVF).

The makers have been raising excitement for the project with every update.

In April, Tamannaah joined the cast of "Vvan: Force of the Forest" as the leading lady. The announcement was made with a gripping teaser, which showed Tamannaah running barefoot in a red saree towards a forest.

She was further seen lighting a lamp and encountering a sign that read, “Warning: Entering the forest after sunset isn’t allowed.” However, her face was not revealed in the video.

"Vvan: Force of the Forest" is expected to be released in the cinema halls on 15th May 2026.

Sharing the release date of the movie on social media, the makers wrote, "The forest has whispered. The force will be unleashed on 15th May, 2026! Get ready for the big screen adventure!”

--IANS

pm/