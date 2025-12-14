Manisha Koirala soaks in dad’s ‘gentle vibe’ during a joyful family Sunday

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala took to social media to share a glimpse of her serene Sunday.

From soaking in her dad’s gentle vibe to enjoying time with her mother, close friends who feel like family, and her furry companions, the actress highlighted the joy of simple pleasures. Taking to her Instagram handle, Manisha posted a heartfelt image featuring her father, Prakash Koirala and captioned it as, “Dad’s gentle vibe. Mom & me excited to go to the farmers’ market. meeting up with #friendslikefamily Furry family cuddles. Sundays don’t get better than this … #sundaymood.”

In the candid image, Manisha’s father could be seen sitting on a couch and reading a newspaper.

Manisha Koirala has often spoken with deep respect and admiration for her father, Prakash Koirala, whom she considers a true hero in her life. The ‘Dil Se’ actress has also credited him for being her strongest support system during some of her most challenging times, including her battle with cancer and her mother’s surgery.

A few days ago, Manisha Koirala wished her parents on their marriage anniversary with a heartfelt post on social media. The ‘Heeramandi’ actress took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback photograph from her parents’ wedding ceremony, giving a glimpse into the cherished moment. For the caption, she wrote, “Celebrating years of love. Forever my inspiration. Happy anniversary, Mom & Dad.”

On the work front, Manisha Koirala began her acting journey with the Nepali film “Pheri Bhetaula” in 1989 and made her Bollywood debut two years later with “Saudagar” in 1991. Over the years, she went on to star in several acclaimed films such as “Bombay,” “Akele Hum Akele Tum,” “Khamoshi: The Musical,” “Gupt: The Hidden Truth “Dil Se,” “Kachche Dhaage,” and “Lajja,” among others. She was most recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” where she played the powerful portrayal of Mallikajaan.

