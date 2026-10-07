Swami Avdheshanand Giri lauds PM Modi's governance, hails 'uninterrupted devotion' to nation

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Juna Akhara, on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "uninterrupted devotion" to national service, describing his 25-year journey in office as an inspiring example of dedication, determination and commitment to the nation.

Taking to X, Avdheshanand Giri said that in the Indian philosophy of life, work undertaken for the welfare of people is regarded as a form of austerity, adding that an individual who dedicates his time, strength and determination to the progress of the nation can inspire hope in millions of lives.

"The 25-year journey of the respected Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, is such an inspiring expression of service, dedication, and devotion to the nation. Heartiest congratulations to him on completing twenty-five years of this journey, which began on October 7, 2001, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat," he said.

Avdheshanand Giri said that women's empowerment and the empowerment of the youth have emerged as key pillars of the development vision, noting that self-help groups, women-led entrepreneurship and initiatives such as 'Lakhpati Didi' have encouraged women towards greater self-reliance.

"Emphasis on skills, education, startups, and innovation has provided opportunities for the creative abilities of youth. Empowered women and confident youth are the foundation of a prosperous nation," he added.

Reflecting on India's economic progress, Avdheshanand Giri said the country's continued position among the fastest-growing major economies was remarkable, while attributing an important role to leadership in providing policy direction to the collective efforts of workers, farmers, entrepreneurs and scientists.

"'Make in India', the promotion of manufacturing, and the expansion of domestic production have strengthened the resolve for self-reliance. Research, design, and manufacturing initiatives in the semiconductor sector demonstrate foresight into future technological needs," he said.

He further highlighted the transformation brought about by digital technology, saying it has introduced greater convenience into the daily lives of citizens. According to him, initiatives such as UPI, Direct Benefit Transfer and the digital delivery of public services have helped make technology more accessible to people across the country.

Avdheshanand Giri also pointed to the expansion of highways, railways, airports and rural roads, along with integrated infrastructure development under 'PM Gati Shakti', saying these initiatives were widening economic opportunities.

The Acharya Mahamandleshwar said India's growing capabilities in defence production and indigenous equipment manufacturing represented another important aspect of the country's strategic strength.

"Increasing capabilities in defence production and indigenous equipment manufacturing are a crucial dimension of India’s strategic strength. When the courage of soldiers, the research of scientists, and the efficiency of industries are aligned with clear national policy, the foundation of security and self-reliance is strengthened," he said.

Avdheshanand Giri also praised the cultural dimension of PM Modi's tenure, describing the redevelopment of major pilgrimage centres as particularly heart-warming. He said the redevelopment of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Shri Mahakal Lok and Kedarnath Dham had enhanced the dignity of these important religious sites while improving facilities for pilgrims.

He also referred to the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla during PM Modi's tenure as Prime Minister, saying the developments became occasions of spiritual joy for millions of devotees.

He said the spiritual significance of the country's major pilgrimage centres also carried a wider message for society and national development.

"Kashi represents knowledge and liberation, Ayodhya represents dignity and public welfare, and the worship of Mahakal reminds us of the importance of time. The inspiration from these shrines should foster compassion, discipline, harmony, and service in society, which is the essence of cultural renaissance," Avdheshanand Giri said.

He added that balancing respect for India's heritage with modern development had strengthened the country's self-confidence and reinforced the connection between cultural identity and national progress.

Avdheshanand Giri also recalled the contribution of doctors, scientists, health workers and citizens who worked selflessly during the difficult circumstances of the Covid pandemic.

"Under Modi's leadership, efforts were made to support vaccine development and production, provide widespread vaccination, and provide food grain assistance. 'Vaccine Maitri' also expressed India's commitment to global cooperation," he said.

Looking ahead, Avdheshanand Giri said, "The commitment to a Viksit Bharat by 2047 gives this journey a future goal. Its fulfilment will be achieved through the participation of every citizen. May we create an India where labour is respected, talent finds opportunity, the weak are supported, and prosperity is accompanied by increased sensitivity."

"The faithful performance of our duties is an invaluable contribution to nation-building," he added.

Concluding his message, Avdheshanand Giri praised Prime Minister Modi’s hard work, determination and commitment to the principle of putting the nation first, while extending his wishes on the completion of 25 years of his governance journey.

"Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tireless hard work, determination, and dedication to the spirit of nation first are commendable. Heartiest congratulations to him on this silver jubilee of his governance," he said.

He also prayed for the Prime Minister's good health, long life, wisdom and continued ability to work tirelessly for the country.

"May India, under his leadership, continue to progress on the path of prosperity, self-reliance, cultural pride and global welfare," he added.

--IANS

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