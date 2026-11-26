New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Football's global governing body, FIFA, has confirmed that it suffered a cyberattack in which hackers gained unauthorised access to a limited amount of personal and business information after reportedly impersonating staff members to enter its systems.

The attackers are believed to have accessed confidential documents, including immigration records, financial information and personal files. However, the stolen material reportedly did not include information related to FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a commercial proposal that attracted considerable attention earlier this year.

According to a report by The Athletic, the hackers gained access by posing as FIFA employees and managed to steal several sensitive documents.

A hacking group identifying itself as the Handsome Boy Hacking Club appeared to take responsibility for the incident. The group reportedly shared a screenshot of files connected to FIFA on social media platform X on November 19.

Confirming the incident, FIFA issued a statement acknowledging the security breach and said it was working with the relevant authorities to investigate the matter.

“FIFA can confirm that it has been the victim of a criminal cyber-attack resulting in unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and business information.FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement,” the governing body said.

“FIFA condemns in the strongest possible terms the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data. Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned,” it added.

The cyberattack also highlights growing security concerns among football organisations, with FIFA becoming the latest body in the sport to face such an incident.

Earlier this month, Spanish football league LaLiga also came under a cyberattack. Its security teams reportedly identified the source of the breach and prevented the attacker from accessing additional information. Spanish police are continuing their investigation into the LaLiga incident.

--IANS

sds/bsk/