New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Parliament is set to reconvene on Monday, with the government requesting the presiding officers of both Houses to resume proceedings for a brief sitting aimed at transacting essential government business, informed Parliamentary Affairs and Minister Kiren Rijiju.

“The Government has requested Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business. Subject to exigencies of the Business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026,” he posted on X on Thursday.

The proposed sittings would be a continuation of the Monsoon Session, which was adjourned sine die in August but was not formally prorogued, observed some commentators.

Thursday’s announcement triggered speculation over the agenda likely to be taken up in the brief session. Some reports suggested that issues such as delimitation and women’s reservation may figure in the government's legislative plans, though no specific business was officially announced till the time of writing.

The announcement comes a day after reports indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked ministers to complete preparations for the next parliamentary session and remain available in the run-up to it.

With both Houses expected to meet for only a few days, attention will now focus on the legislative and policy measures the government intends to place before Parliament during the sitting.

An extended sitting within an ongoing parliamentary session requires at least two days’ notice, while a fresh session must be convened with a minimum of 14 days’ notice, say experts. Speculation continues over whether Parliament will hold a Winter Session this year.

The proposed delimitation exercise aims to increase Lok Sabha strength from 543 to a maximum of 850 seats, alongside implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. The constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority in both Houses among members present and voting.

--IANS

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