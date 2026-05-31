Javed Akhtar seen writing in Urdu as Shabana Azmi shares glimpse of his study

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi shared a glimpse of her writer husband Javed Akhtar hard at work in his study.

What caught our attention in the clip posted by Shabana on social media on Sunday was that the celebrated lyricist and screenwriter was seen writing in Urdu.

Not just that, in the era of AI, he was seen writing his latest draft using a pen and paper, just the old school way.

Publishing a panoramic view of the writer's room on her official Insta handle, Shabana penned, "The writer in his study ..(sic)."

Reacting to the post, actress Urmila Matondkar commented, saying, "The Legend..in his study."

The study houses a large number of books, with a beautiful view outside the door.

For those who do not know, Javed Akhtar was born in 1945 in Gwalior. He comes from a family of writers, with his father Jan Nisar Akhtar being a songwriter in Hindi films and an Urdu poet.

Not just that, his paternal grandfather, Muztar Khairabadi, and his grandfather's elder brother, Bismil Khairabadi, were also writers.

Javed Akhtar ended up spending most of his childhood in Lucknow. Later on, he went on to graduate from Saifiya College in Bhopal.

A part of the acclaimed writer duo Salim-Javed, they went on to deliver several noteworthy projects, including "Andaz" (1971), "Haathi Mere Saathi" (1971) "Seeta Aur Geeta" (1972), "Yaadon Ki Baaraat" (1973), "Zanjeer" (1973), "Haath Ki Safai" (1974), "Deewaar" (1975), "Sholay" (1975), "Chacha Bhatija" (1977), "Don" (1978), "Trishul" (1978), "Dostana" (1980), "Kranti" (1981), "Zamana" (1985) and "Mr. India" (1987).

However, Javed Akhtar ended up splitting from Salim Khan in 1982, marking the end of an era.

Shifting our focus to his personal life, when Shabana and Javed Akhtar first met, he was already married to his first wife, Honey Irani, and was also a father to two kids —Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

However, the couple went on to finally get married on December 9, 1984.

--IANS

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