April 29, 2026 5:58 PM हिंदी

Suvendu Adhikari trying to create chaos, says Mamata Banerjee's sister-in-law

Suvendu Adhikari trying to create chaos, says Mamata Banerjee's sister-in-law

Kolkata, April 29 (IANS) Kajari Banerjee, sister-in-law of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Trinamool Congress will win the West Bengal Assembly elections, while claiming that the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) is working at the behest of the BJP.

Kajari Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress Councillor from Ward no. 73 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, stated that the trends indicate that CM Mamata Banerjee is winning the elections.

She said that BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is resorting to "creating chaos" as he knows what the result is going to be.

Speaking to IANS, Kajari Banerjee said, "From the beginning till now, the trend has been the same that Mamata Banerjee is winning."

Meanwhile, the central forces deployed at Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata, which is witnessing the electoral battle between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, resorted to a baton charge to disperse agitated Trinamool Congress activists.

The Trinamool workers were staging a protest and shouting slogans against the LoP in the Kalighat area, quite close to the official residence of the Chief Minister.

As Adhikari reached the Jai Hind Bhavan at Kalighat, the Trinamool Congress supporter Kajari Banerjee started staging a protest. They surrounded Adhikari and his associates, raising "Jai Bangla" and "Thief" slogans. Some of them were even seen rushing towards Adhikari and his associates.

"Such hooliganism will just help to increase my polling margin. Bhabanipur is a place of gentlemen. My calculation says that finally, Bhabanipur will witness over 80 per cent of polling. In that case, my victory is assured. If the polling percentage crosses 90, my winning margin will be even higher," Adhikari said.

Kajori Banerjee, however, denied Adhikari's allegations and said that when the polling was going on peacefully, Adhikari reached the spot and started instigating people.

"He has now understood what is going to happen, that is why he is roaming around asking for votes. He is trying to create chaos at a few places," she said, referring to the LoP.

Kajori Banerjee further stated that the central forces are working at the behest of the BJP.

"The central forces are not good. They are working for the BJP. We have no hope from the central forces," she added.

Polling is underway for the 142 constituencies across six districts in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The voter turnout in the first six hours till 1 p.m. has been recorded as 61.11 per cent.

--IANS

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