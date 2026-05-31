PSG win UEFA Champions League as Arsenal suffer penalty shoot-out heartbreak

Budapest, May 31 (IANS) Arsenal star Gabriel blew over a decisive penalty as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came back from a goal deficit to retain their European title on penalties after a 1-1 draw against the Gunners in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday night.

PSG scored four of their five penalties in the shootout, and Nuno Mendes blew out their only effort, while Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missed two penalties for Arsenal in the final.

Kai Havertz gave the Gunners the early lead, only for Ousmane Dembélé to level from the penalty spot as the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

The Gunners, fresh from winning their first English Premier League title for 22 years, took early control and wasted no time in taking the lead. Leandro Trossard charged down a clearance, and Havertz, scorer of the only goal in the 2021 final for Chelsea against Manchester City, strode clear before hammering his finish high past Matvei Safonov from a tight angle.

The holders were unruffled and dominated the remainder of the first half. Still, the Arsenal defence, superbly marshalled by Gabriel and William Saliba, allowed no clear-cut chances, and Paris' frustrations were highlighted by Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué firing over with rare strikes from outside the area. Mikel Arteta's side could even have doubled their advantage but for a last-ditch block from Marquinhos to deny Havertz a second goal.

Arsenal had only conceded six goals heading into the decider and knew a record-equalling tenth clean sheet of this campaign would bring them a first title. Still, Cristhian Mosquera felled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the area after a neat exchange of passes, and Dembélé sent David Raya the wrong way from the penalty spot to restore parity.

Luis Enrique's side continued to probe patiently, but it was a counterattack that provided their next moment of threat, Kvaratskhelia driving into the area and firing an effort that deflected against the upright. Vitinha and substitute Gonçalo Ramos found the roof and side of the net respectively with late chances, but extra time could not be avoided.

The pattern of the contest continued – swathes of Paris possession but little goalmouth action – and a first penalty shoot-out in the decider since 2016 was the outcome.

There, Eberechi Eze swept wide and Nuno Mendes immediately saw his effort saved by David Raya before the last, and decisive moment, of the shoot-out, Gabriel firing over to ensure Paris became the first side to retain the trophy since Real Madrid in 2018.

--IANS

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