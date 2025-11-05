Sussanne Khan says 'discipline will set you free' as she drops glimpse of her workout session

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Entrepreneur and interior designer, Sussanne Khan, believes that 'discipline will set you free' when it comes to fitness.

Sussanne took to her official Instagram account and dropped a glimpse of her intense workout session.

Donning a pink athleisure, Sussanne was seen doing box jumps in the clip captioned, "Note to Self.. discipline will set you free (Pink heart emoji) #sussannekhan #resilience #dailydoseofendorphins (sic)."

"p.s there was so much fear doing these box jumps today coz I didn’t do them for over 4 months.. but sometimes it’s that fear that pushes u to find the better version of yourself (Smiling Face with Halo Emoji)," she added.

B-town celebs such as Malaika Arora, Nargis Fakhri, and Bhavana Pandey reacted to the inspiring post.

On Monday, Sussanne shared a selfie with beau Arsalan Goni and his brother, and television actor Aly Goni on social media.

Sussanne, who turned a year older on October 26, celebrated her birthday in Kashmir, Arsalan's hometown.

She even uploaded a couple of photographs from her birthday celebration with Arsalan's family on social media.

The pic featured a chic Sussanne posing in a checked brown shirt paired with sleek shoulder-length hair and a sparkling hair clip. On the other hand, Arsalan and Aly shelled out breezy vibes in summer shirts and tees.

"Hanging out with the boys for quite some time now," Sussanne captioned the post.

Additionally, producer Ektaa Kapoor also dropped a lovely birthday wish for her dear friend Sussanne on her special day.

Ektaa praised Sussanne for her sparkling personality and also admitted that she was “so bloody fomoed” about missing the birthday celebrations in Kashmir.

Ektaa's sweet note read, “To my cutest beautiful loveliest friend, I’m so happy is your birthday today? I’m so happy you were born. I’m so happy you came into my life. You are a light wherever you go my sparkling frnd, have a sparkling birthday. Love you, Suzzi. Soooooo bloody fomoed on missing Kashmir (sic).”

--IANS

pm/