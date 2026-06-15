Sushant Singh Rajput's sixth death anniversary: Bollywood forgets to pay tribute

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) It has been six years since the untimely demise of the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and his friends and colleagues from the film industry were noticeably absent from paying social media tributes.

His co-stars and friends, who have previously remembered the late actor on his death anniversary, such as Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, director Abhishek Kapoor, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandes, and his former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, too gave a skip to sharing tributes on social media this time.

Sushant Singh Rajput's friends and colleagues, including Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Rhea Chakraborty, have often shared remembrance posts for the late actor on occasions such as his birth and death anniversaries, and when their films together achieved significant milestones.

This year, however, Bhumi Pednekkar was the only one to pay tribute to the late actor, as she fondly remembered their film ‘Sonchiriya'.

Even Ankita Lokhande, who once dated Sushant, did not share a dedicated post. She, however, reposted fan-made tributes featuring their show on her Instagram Stories.

While the industry remained silent, Sushant's family and fans came together to remember him on his sixth death anniversary.

His sister Shweta and Priyanka remembered the late star and penned an emotional note for him on social media.

Fans flooded social media platforms to remember the late star, who has worked in films such as “Kai Po Che!”, “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!” “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Kedarnath”, “Sonchiriya” and “Chhichhore.”

It was on June 14, 2020, when Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home, aged 34. He had reportedly shown signs of clinical depression and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

On 25 July, the late actor’s family lodged a first information report with police in Patna, where his father lives, accusing Rhea and five others of abetment of suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unexpected posthumous appearance was in the coming-of-age tragedy romance Dil Bechara, which released in 2020.