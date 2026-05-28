Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons to hit screens on August 14

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) The makers of director Venky Atluri’s much awaited film, ‘Vishwanath & Sons’, featuring actor Suriya in the lead, on Thursday announced that the family entertainer would hit screens worldwide on August 14 this year.

Sithara Entertainments, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

It wrote, "Dear Anbaana Fans, here’s our little note to keep the celebrations going. Make way for #VishwanathAndSons. Arriving to conquer cinemas worldwide on AUGUST 14th, 2026

#VASonAUG14th."

Directed by blockbuster filmmaker Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi & Sai Soujanya, the film is expected to offer audiences wholesome entertainment, packed with emotions, humour and heartwarming family moments.

The film has created tremendous excitement among audiences ever since the makers released a teaser.

The teaser introduces Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter who continues to chase his dreams even in his 40s. Suriya appears in a layered role, portraying both fatherly warmth and emotional depth. His stylish presence and the impactful dialogues penned by Venky Atluri bring back shades reminiscent of his iconic performances.

Adding freshness to the narrative is Mamitha Baiju, who brings vibrant and charming energy to the film. The teaser hints at an unconventional love story involving a noticeable age gap. With Venky Atluri’s sensibility in storytelling, the film is expected to handle this aspect with depth and emotional maturity.

The first look posters featuring Suriya alongside a child brought back the actor’s vintage charm and instantly connected with family audiences.

After delivering back-to-back successful films like SIR/Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar, director Venky Atluri once again promises a feel-good emotional entertainer with strong family values and memorable storytelling.

The film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

The film has music by G. V. Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Nimish Ravi. Editing for the film is by Navin Nooli and production design by Banglan.

The film is to be distributed in Tamil Nadu by Think Studios, ensuring a strong theatrical release across the state.

--IANS

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