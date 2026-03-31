Surfing: Inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 to kick off India’s surfing season as Asian Games debut beckons

Little Andaman, March 31 (IANS) The Surfing Federation of India on Tuesday announced Little Andaman Pro 2026 – National Surf & SUP Championship as the opening event of India’s 2026 surfing season, scheduled from April 9–12, 2026. The Little Andaman Pro 2026 will debut in a highly anticipated season of Indian surfing just ahead of India’s first-ever campaign at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan later this year.

The four-day surfing extravaganza will see India’s top surfers and stand-up paddlers vying for honours at the stunning Butler Bay Beach in the Andaman Islands, bringing competitive surfing to one of the country’s most pristine and untapped coastal destinations for the very first time.

Presented by Andaman and Nicobar Tourism and organised by Surfing Federation of India, the event will bring together top surfers from across the country to compete in the Senior Division across Surfing and Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) disciplines, with registrations already underway for the event.

The event assumes added significance in what is a breakthrough year for Indian surfing. The country secured its first-ever Asian Games quota at the 2024 Asian Surfing Championships and built on that momentum at the 2025 edition in Mahabalipuram, ultimately securing the maximum allocation of four slots, two each in the men’s and women’s categories for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

“This is a landmark moment for Indian surfing. As we stare at India’s surfing debut at the Asian Games later this year, starting the national season at a world-class location like Little Andaman speaks loudly about our intent to take the sport deep into our coast-rich country. We are constantly working to give more competition time to our talented athletes across diverse conditions, which is critical for their growth at the international level.

"Surfing is a community-driven sport, and as we expand our reach to the Andamans, we want to create opportunities for local communities, nurture young talent, and position India as a serious contender in global surfing”, said Arun Vasu, President of the Surfing Federation of India.

Vasu further added, “The progress of Indian surfers on the international stage has been extremely encouraging. From securing our first Asian Games quotas to winning medals at continental championships, we are seeing the results of sustained grassroots development and structured competition.”

The Little Andaman Pro 2026 will take place at Butler Bay, widely regarded as one of India’s most promising surf locations. Unlike many mainland beach breaks, the reef break at Butler Bay produces long, clean waves that allow surfers to execute more technical manoeuvres and extended rides, making it ideal for high-performance competition.

For many Indian surfers who typically train on beach breaks, competing in reef conditions presents a valuable opportunity to enhance technical skills and broaden competitive experience. Events like this play a critical role in strengthening the national talent pipeline and preparing athletes for international challenges.

Beyond competition, the championship also aims to highlight the Andaman Islands as a future hub for surfing and ocean sports in India. With its clear waters, coral reefs, and consistent swell patterns, Little Andaman is increasingly attracting attention from surfers and adventure tourism stakeholders alike. The initiative is expected to inspire local youth participation while contributing to sustainable development through sport.

Over the past few years, Indian surfers have steadily improved their presence on the international stage. The national team registered its first-ever team silver at the Asian Surfing Championships, alongside multiple deep runs, including semifinal and quarter-final finishes, highlighting the country’s growing competitiveness against established Asian surfing nations.

The Surfing Federation of India has also unveiled an expanded 2026 annual competition calendar for Surf and Stand-Up Paddle (SUP), featuring more events across the country than ever before. The national circuit will span multiple stops through the year, beginning with early-season competitions such as the Mumbai SUP Championship in January, followed by key national events from April onwards, including stops in Little Andaman, traditional surf hubs like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and additional legs scheduled across mid-year and post-monsoon windows, ensuring consistent competitive exposure for athletes.

Adding to the excitement, 2026 will also mark the debut of the Longboarding Division in the national competition circuit, creating opportunities for athletes who specialise in classic surfing styles and traditional wave riding techniques.

The Little Andaman Pro 2026 aims to celebrate the spirit of surfing while promoting responsible tourism and environmental awareness, aligning with the region’s strong conservation ethos.

--IANS

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