A teary-eyed David Dhawan recalls his hospital days: Everyone should have a son like Varun

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) The popular father and son duo, David and Varun Dhawan, have come together for the romantic entertainer, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

During the trailer launch event of the much-anticipated drama on Saturday, David got emotional as he recalled his hospital days and how Varun took care of him and stood by him during the challenging time.

David revealed that Varun even used to sleep in the hospital to accompany his father.

A teary-eyed director shared that every father deserves to have a son like Varun.

The filmmaker was heard saying, "Everybody should have a son like that. In the hospital also, he used to sleep there with me. So, you know what more do you want."

"As an actor, he is improving; what you want he can give you that. But, as a father, if I tell you, I mean everybody should have a son like that," added David Dhawan.

"Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" marks the 4th collaboration of David and Varun. Prior to this, they have delivered movies such as "Main Tera Hero" (2014), "Judwaa 2" (2017), and "Coolie No. 1" (2020).

Coming back to the family entertainer, the film enjoys an ensemble cast with Varun, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in the lead, accompanied by Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in supporting roles.

Shedding light on his next, David Dhawan said, “This is my 46th film, and entertaining my audience continues to give me the biggest joy. The film has all the ingredients of a classic family entertainer — humour, confusion, music, and heart.”

Backed by Tips Films Ltd, along with Maximilian Films (UK), "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" will be released in the cinema halls on June 5 this year.

--IANS

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