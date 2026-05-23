AIFF General Body approves adoption of National Sports Governance Act

Kolkata, May 23 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday adopted the National Sports Governance Act 2025 (NSGA) during its Special General Body Meeting (SGBM) held in Kolkata on Saturday.

The SGBM, held at a hotel in the city, saw the presence of 19 members of the Executive Committee, 32 members of the Member State Associations along with representatives of FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

An official release stated: "The General Body unanimously approved the adoption of the NSGA by the AIFF".

The National Sports Governance Act would play an important role for Indian football administration under the national sports framework as it focuses on improving the governance structure and increasing transparency and accountability for all sports federations.

The constitutional reforms for the Member Associations of AIFF were also discussed during the meet. The AIFF, according to the body, would circulate the draft constitution for its Member Associations to take feedback from them.

"The General Body discussed that the draft Constitution for the Member Associations be shared with the MAs, who are to be allowed 15 days to respond with their final suggestions," the release stated.

Besides the governance reforms, discussion also took place on the commercial aspects for the federation's Master Rights Agreement (MRA). The MRA is one of the most significant commercial decisions for Indian football, which defines and regulates its media rights, sponsorships and marketing agreements.

It was declared during the meeting that two firms submitted their bids for the agreement and the General Body approved that the Executive Committee be given the power to further negotiate on the issue.

"The Federation further discussed the Master Rights Agreement (MRA), for which, it has received bids from two entities. To that extent, the General Body unanimously approved that the Executive Committee be given the power to discuss and deliberate upon the MRA negotiations," the release added.

--IANS

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