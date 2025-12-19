Actor Vikram Prabhu on CSK's picks in the IPL auction: We should have done this a long time back (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actor Vikram Prabhu, the son of actor Prabhu and the grandson of the iconic Tamil film legend Sivaji Ganesan, is delighted with the players the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have bought in this year's IPL mini auction.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Vikram Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of his eagerly awaited film 'Sirai, which has been directed by Suresh Rajakumari, says, "I am very happy with what CSK has done. We should've gone for Cameron Green. If we didn't go for Cameron Green, this is the only way we could've gone. It was just a shuffle up of the entire mindset of CSK. We should've done this a long time back."

The actor believes that this is an ideal time to bring in the youngsters as Captain Cool M S Dhoni will be there to mentor them. "When Dhoni is there, we bring in these young talents and nurture them under him, nothing like it," he explains.

Vikram Prabhu confesses that he is both a fan of cricket and CSK. "I started watching cricket because of my grandfather, and I've loved it ever since. My dad loves it too, but he gets a little tense when the matches get very tight. So he's like, 'You watch it and tell me.' As a kid, I've seen test matches for five days straight," he says with a grin.

It's evident that the actor is passionate about watching the IPL. Ask him if he will be watching the matches and he says, "Before starting to act and all, I used to have season tickets to the IPL. Then, once work started, I'd go to the stadium whenever I could. This time, I'm guessing, I'm going to be filled up with work during summer. If you look at the entire city, everyone works during January and December. I'll be working during April, May, June," he says with a laugh and signs off saying, "This time too, I think that's going to happen."

--IANS

mkr/