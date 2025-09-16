Surat Police organises blood donation drive to mark PM Modi's birthday, celebrate 'Op Sindoor' success

Surat, Sep 16 (IANS) In a unique gesture of public service and patriotism, the Surat City Police organised a large-scale blood donation camp on Tuesday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday and commemorate the success of 'Operation Sindoor'. The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from numerous police personnel.

The event, held at the Surat Police headquarters, was inaugurated by Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot.

Speaking at the event, he said, "Our Prime Minister’s birthday is tomorrow, and we are celebrating it with a meaningful cause — donating blood. This initiative is our way of ensuring that when people are in need, we can provide life-saving help. Blood donation will continue till 4 P.M. today, and all collected units will be handed over to local blood banks."

The drive was not just a tribute to PM Modi but also a gesture of emulating selfless service to the nation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police M.K. Rana, one of the donors, stated, "PM Modi is doing so much for the country, and this is our small contribution. Donating blood saves lives — it's a responsibility every citizen should take seriously."

The event coincides with the BJP’s nationwide celebration of Sewa Diwas, held annually on September 17 in honour of the Prime Minister’s birthday. The party has launched a two-week-long Sewa Pakhwada from September 17 to October 2, aligning with the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Planned activities during the fortnight include health check-up camps, cleanliness drives, environmental campaigns, exhibitions, and the distribution of assistive devices. The Ministry of Culture is also organising a nationwide painting competition on themes like Viksit Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and Digital India.

The first phase of the Sewa Pakhwada, beginning on September 17, will witness blood donation camps in over 1,000 districts, followed by extended drives at Mandal levels and major public spaces, reaffirming the nation's collective commitment to public welfare and community service.

