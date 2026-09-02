‘Suraag’ set to return with Sudesh Berry, Sai Ketan Rao, Jigyasa Singh headlining the show

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) The iconic crime thriller ‘Suraag’ is set to return with its 2nd part. The first look of ‘Suraag 2.0’ was unveiled by the state broadcaster Doordarshan on Wednesday.

'Suraag' originally aired on DD National, and became a landmark crime series with Sudesh Berry playing the role of the protagonist, Inspector Bharat. With its one-case-per-episode format and gripping investigations it became a memorable part of television history.

‘Suraag 2.0’ is particularly significant because it brings Sri Adhikari Brothers back together with Doordarshan, the platform that played a pivotal role in the production house's early journey and its contribution to Indian television. For generations of viewers, this combination represented some of the most innovative, entertaining and memorable programming of the era. The reboot is headlined by Sudesh Berry, Sai Ketan Rao & Jigyasa Singh.

Talking about the same Sri Adhikari Brothers MD Kailasnath Adhikari said, “Our reunion also comes at a time when audiences are increasingly rediscovering iconic Indian television shows, making Suraag 2.0 a perfect meeting point between nostalgia and contemporary entertainment. We are proud of our legendary association with Prasar Bharati and we shall always strive to bring the best entertainment to our audiences”.

Director and Creator of the show Ravi Adhikari said, “‘Suraag 2.0’ is not just a revival, it is our attempt to bring the spirit of the original to a new generation. We’re retaining what made Suraag special while giving it a contemporary storytelling language and treatment”.

The show is set to air soon on DD National.

--IANS

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