Supreme embodiment of simplicity, selfless service: VP Radhakrishnan, PM Modi pay homage to K Kamaraj

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid heartfelt tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary, lauding his pivotal role in the freedom struggle and his dedication to nation-building.

K. Kamaraj, fondly known as the "Kingmaker" of Indian politics and hailed as the Kalvi Thanthai (Father of Education) in Tamil Nadu, was born on this day in 1903 in Virudhunagar.

A stalwart of the Indian National Congress, he joined the freedom movement at a young age and was imprisoned several times by the British colonial regime. His quiet efficiency, unwavering commitment to Gandhian ideals, and grassroots connect made him a natural leader of the masses.

In a post on X, Vice President Radhakrishnan said, "On the birthday of freedom fighter and one of the foremost leaders of Indian politics, Karmaveer Thiru. Kamarajar, I offer my profound respect and tribute to him."

"He stood as the supreme embodiment of simplicity, integrity, and selfless service to the people. With the aim that every child should receive education, he established thousands of schools and paved the way for the educational advancement of poor and rural students," he said.

The Vice President said that Kamaraj's far-sighted initiatives for industrial growth, irrigation facilities, rural development, and social welfare became a "strong foundation for the progress of Tamil Nadu".

"His simplicity, tireless dedication to the nation's welfare, and great contributions to social upliftment will forever remain etched in the people's hearts. His lofty ideals and selfless public life will eternally shine as a guiding light for all who toil for the nation's progress," Vice President Radhakrishnan added.

PM Modi said that Kamraj's unwavering commitment to social welfare continues to inspire generations.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Remembering Thiru K. Kamaraj Ji on his birth anniversary. A stalwart of India's freedom movement and an exceptional public figure, he dedicated his life to nation-building. His unwavering commitment to areas like education, inclusive development and the welfare of the underprivileged continues to guide generations."

As Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1954 to 1963, Kamaraj ushered in sweeping reforms in education and social welfare. His government introduced the now-celebrated midday meal scheme in schools, constructed thousands of new schools, and brought education to millions of children, particularly from poor and marginalised communities.

Later, he played a crucial role in selecting Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi as Prime Ministers, earning him the title of "Kingmaker".

Kamaraj remained a guiding force in the Congress until he died in 1975. His political legacy continues to inspire generations, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where he is remembered not only as a leader but as a statesman committed to the cause of the poor, education, and national unity.

--IANS

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