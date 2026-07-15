1st ODI: 'I had to stay focused rather than thinking,' says Axar on match-winning knock

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) India's match-winner Axar Patel said patience, self-belief and trusting the conditions were the key factors behind his all-round display in the opening ODI against England at Edgbaston, where his four-wicket haul and unbeaten half-century helped India register a six-wicket victory and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Axar, who returned figures of 4-62 before scoring an unbeaten 57 in a decisive 102-run fifth-wicket partnership with Washington Sundar, admitted the innings was especially significant after a difficult T20I phase in which he felt he was trying to force the pace.

“It was very important for me to deliver this kind of performance. As for my mindset, I needed to keep at it. I had to stay focused rather than thinking it would just happen on its own. I had to have self-belief and execute my plans. I feel like I was trying to hit the ball too hard during the T20Is. When you go in to bat in the death overs, you don't have any other option but to go for big shots, but I was losing my shape a little.

“So, when I went in to bat in this game, obviously after we got a great start, I just wanted to build a partnership. I wasn't trying to hit the ball too hard because I knew I had time and could afford to take a few balls as well. I was focusing on my timing. On this kind of wicket, it is very important to trust the bounce. Once you start reading it well, I think you can score runs,” Axar told JioStar.

India's chase was jolted by the quick dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill later retired hurt after making 80. Axar and Sundar then combined to guide the visitors home with an unbeaten stand that effectively shut England out of the contest.

The all-rounder also explained why batting became considerably easier once a batter had spent time at the crease, pointing to the movement available for the bowlers early in an innings.

“If you look at their innings, or even our innings, whoever was new to the crease found it very difficult to come in and start hitting straight away. Even for them, it became easier for Joe Root and Liam Dawson once the partnership was set. So I think spending some time at the crease after coming in to bat was very important.

"On such wickets, you cannot come in and play shots on the rise immediately because there was bounce, and it was swinging and seaming as well. You have to give yourself that little bit of time, and after that, you could play your shots," he added.

England experienced similar challenges after opting to bat first. The hosts slipped from 61 without loss to 80 for five before Joe Root and Liam Dawson revived the innings with a 121-run partnership. Axar then removed the lower order to finish with four wickets as England were bowled out for 258.

Reflecting on the current Indian setup, Axar credited the return of experienced campaigners for creating a settled environment in the dressing room, saying familiarity and clearly defined roles have strengthened the team's confidence.

"Obviously, we have been playing alongside each other for a long time. Over time, you form a strong comradery, and that brings a sense of confidence because we have won a lot of matches together, and we've lost a few as well. But that confidence is there because everyone knows their roles and what they need to do. There is unity, the team gels well together, and you can see that on the field too, with the banter and fun everyone was having. It creates a very relaxed atmosphere," the all-rounder stated.

India will head into the second ODI carrying a 1-0 advantage after Axar's influential all-round performance laid the foundation for a convincing victory at Edgbaston.

--IANS

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