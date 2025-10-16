October 16, 2025 12:54 AM हिंदी

Sunny Deol remembers late Pankaj Dheer, calls him a 'fine human being'

Sunny Deol remembers late Pankaj Dheer, calls him a “fine human being”

Mumbai Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol took to social media to express grief over the passing of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer. Sharing a throwback black-and-white picture of the late actor from his younger days, Sunny penned a heartfelt tribute remembering the veteran star.

He wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of #PankajDheer ji. I knew him and was very close to him. He was a fine actor and an even finer human being. His contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My prayers are with his family. Om Shanti” Sunny Deol's brother and a Bollywood star, Bobby Deol, co-starred with him in the movie Soldier in the late 90s.

For the uninitiated, Pankaj Dheer rose to fame for his powerful performance in films and television and was best known for his portrayal of Karn in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat. Earlier in the day, Bollywood actress Esha Deol took to her social media account in offering condolences to the late star. Sharing a picture of the late veteran actor on her social media account, she penned an emotional farewell note.

She wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Pankaj uncle. A dear family friend & a wonderful human being always full of joy. Will miss you & those fun conversations we had followed by your laughter. May your soul rest in peace. Deepest condolences, aunty, to @nikitandheer & the family. Om Shanti."

Esha Deol's mother and Bollywood veteran superstar Hema Malini was seen paying her last respects to the late star. According to reports, Pankaj was diagnosed with cancer some time ago and was battling through it. According to reports, his cancer had relapsed a few months ago, and the actor had been extremely unwell ever since then.

While the reason behind his demise is still uncertain, he reportedly even went through major surgery as part of the cancer treatment. Pankaj Dheer is survived by wife Aneeta, actor son Nikitin Dheer, and daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar, who also is an actress.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Fans call Tejasswi Prakash's post for BF Karan Kundrra a savage response to Anusha Dandekar's cheating allegations

Fans call Tejasswi Prakash's post for BF Karan Kundrra a savage response to Anusha Dandekar's cheating allegations

India recommended to stage 2030 Commonwealth Games; Ahmedabad proposed as host city

India recommended to stage 2030 Commonwealth Games; Ahmedabad proposed as host city

smriti irani, shagun sharma, kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi, sakshi tanwar

Smriti Irani shares a selfie with Sakshi Tanwar, calls her “home”

Sunny Deol remembers late Pankaj Dheer, calls him a “fine human being”

Sunny Deol remembers late Pankaj Dheer, calls him a 'fine human being'

mirzapur, pankaj tripathi, ali fazal

Pankaj Tripathi shoots in Varanasi for Mirzapur amidst excited fans

Chennai Blitz beat Ahmedabad Defenders in five-set thriller to keep their campaign in Prime Volleyball League in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: PVL

PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz beat Ahmedabad Defenders in five-set thriller to keep their campaign alive

Durgapur gangrape: Bengal Guv sends report to President Murmu, MHA (Lead)

Durgapur gangrape: Bengal Guv sends report to President Murmu, MHA (Lead)

Report of Sandalwood Development Committee launched

Report of Sandalwood Development Committee launched

This was the day we could have beaten England, says Fatima Sana after rain prevents Pakistan from winning their match in ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Colombo, Photo credit: ICC

Women's World Cup: This was the day we could have beaten England, says Fatima Sana

Baksa violence: Gaurav Gogoi blames Assam Police and Home Department

Baksa violence: Gaurav Gogoi blames Assam Police and Home Department