March 17, 2026 8:42 PM हिंदी

Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona seek victory over Newcastle in Camp Nou

The spotlight will be manager Hansi Flick as FC Barcelona seek victory over Newcastle United at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Wednesday. Photo credit: FC Barcelona

Madrid, March 17 (IANS) Banking on home conditions, Spanish giants FC Barcelona will hope to get the better of English side Newcastle United at Camp Nou on Wednesday, aiming to seal their place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2025-26.

Barcelona escaped with a 1-1 draw in Newcastle a week ago, thanks to Lamine Yamal's 95th-minute penalty after an underwhelming display at St. James' Park, leaving Hansi Flick's side as the clear favourite for the return leg.

Flick rested Yamal and Fermin Lopez for Sunday's 5-2 home win over Sevilla, and the comfortable nature of that victory allowed him to withdraw other key players such as Pedri, Joao Cancelo, and Marc Bernal in the second half to give them much-needed rest, reports Xinhua.

The Barcelona coach admitted on Sunday that Pedri needs careful management to avoid a relapse of the muscle problems he has suffered this season, although with Frenkie de Jong still sidelined, the Spain international is expected to start Wednesday night.

With fullbacks Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde also unavailable, Cancelo is set to start against Newcastle, while Flick must decide whether to use Eric Garcia at right back or keep faith with teenager Xabi Espart, who impressed both in last week's first leg and in his home debut against Sevilla.

Although the ongoing redevelopment of Camp Nou means the stadium is operating at a reduced capacity of 62,000, returning home after two seasons at the former Olympic Stadium on Montjuic has been highly positive for Barcelona. The team has won all 11 matches there since returning last November, scoring 34 goals in the process.

That sets up an intimidating trip for a Newcastle side, which took a morale-boosting 1-0 win at Chelsea over the weekend. With players such as central defender Dan Burn, the English side carries a threat from set pieces, while Anthony Gordon's pace in attack could trouble Barcelona's back line.

Newcastle paid for its inexperience in last week's first leg, and Camp Nou will provide an even tougher test against an opponent unlikely to repeat the same mistakes.

--IANS

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