Golf: Ridhima, Tvesa, and Jasmine ready for battle in 6th leg of WPG Tour

Noida, March 17 (IANS) Ridhima Dilawari, Tvesa Malik, and Jasmine Shekar, who between them have won four of the five events held so far this season on Women's Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) 2026, will lead a big field of 53 players at the sixth leg of the tour, which has a prize fund of Rs. 17 lakh.

While Jasmine won the first leg this season, Ridhima won the second and the fourth, and Tvesa Malik won the third leg.

The strong field at the Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course will also see strong contenders like Amandeep Drall, a former Indian Open runner-up, Anvitha Narender, Seher Atwal, Neha Tripathi, Heena Kang, Jahanvi Bakshi, Vidhatri Urs, and Saanvi Somu.

The event at Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course, Noida, will also see seven amateurs in the field. The presence of amateurs has become significant as they have regularly been in contention in recent years. In fact, the fifth leg was won by an amateur, Lavanya Gupta, who is not playing this week. However, the field includes amateur Mahreen Bhatia, who is the defending champion and won the last leg of the 2025 season at the same venue.

Apart from Mahreen Bhatia, the other amateurs to watch out for will include Ceerat Kang, whose sister Heena is a pro, Shambhavi Chaturvedi, Anuradha Chaudhuri, Aradhana Manikandan, Alysha Dutt, and the talented Guntas Kaur Sandhu.

The current Order of Merit leader is Ridhima Dilawari, with Jasmine Shekar and Sneha Singh right behind her. Sneha is not playing this week.

Earlier, Tvesa Malik ended a long winless run going back to more than two years as she emerged triumphant in a play-off against Anvitha Narender in the third leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Oxford Golf Resort. Her last win came in September 2023 at DLF Gurugram.

Tvesa, who started the final day one shot behind Anvitha, caught up on the fourth hole, where she bogeyed but Anvitha double bogeyed. Anvitha dropped further shots on the sixth and the eighth before picking a birdie on the ninth.

Saanvi Somu headed a strong list of new professionals for the calendar year 2026. The 10 new pros who joined this year made it through the qualifier at Jaypee Wishtown, and four came from the IGU Ladies OOM and WAGR. The WGAI now has a record 62 registered pro players, and it includes 14 new pros joining this year.

--IANS

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