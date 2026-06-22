Sunny Deol remembers dad Dharmendra as 'Ghayal' clocks 36 years

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Sunny Deol remembered his late father and legendary actor Dharmendra as his movie 'Ghayal' clocked 36 years of release on Monday.

In a gratitude post, Sunny said that Dharmendra's belief in him, along with Rajkumar Santoshi's writing brought 'Ghayal' to life.

He further thanked the audience for loving the movie so much.

Dropping a video montage of some memorable scenes from 'Ghayal' on his official Instagram handle, Sunny penned the caption, "Papa’s belief and Raj’s writing , made Ghayal possible. Your love made it immortal, (sic)" followed by a red heart and folded hands emoji.

It must be noted that when many producers refused to back the movie, Dharmendra decidd to produce the movie himself.

His trust in Sunny paid off as 'Ghayal' turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Sunny's career.

Dharmendra unfortunately passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, at his Mumbai residence.

Meanwhile, the leading lady of the drama, Meenakshi Seshadri, also marked 6 years of 'Ghayal' on Monday by recreating her song ‘Maahiya Teri Kasam.’

The veteran actress was seen flaunting her elegant dance moves in the clip captioned, “Today marks the 36th anniversary of Ghayal — a film that will always hold a special place in my heart. As I reconnect with Indian cinema after three decades, it feels especially meaningful to revisit this beautiful romantic song from the film.”

“Sunny Deol and I shared some unforgettable films together, and Dacait, Ghayal, and Ghatak each gave audiences a memorable romantic duet. This recreation is a celebration of those cherished memories and of the love you’ve shown us over the years," she went on to add.

'Ghayal' which marked the directorial debut of Rajkumar Santoshi starred Raj Babbar and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles, along with Moushumi Chatterjee, Annu Kapoor, Om Puri, Sharat Saxena, and Sudesh Berry in supporting roles.

--IANS

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