Sunny Deol recreates his iconic dialogue from 'Ghatak' during his fan meet in Bihar

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is in Patna to promote his forthcoming period drama ‘Batwara 1947’. He was accompanied by his son Karan Deol, who is also a part of the film's core cast.

As Sunny addressed an excited crowd during his visit to Patna, he was seen recreating his iconic dialogue from his 1996 release, 'Ghatak'.

In the clip published by makers Aamir Khan Aamir Khan Productions, Sunny can be seen saying, “Satoo to saath marunga, ek saath marunga, ghar main ghus kar marunga”.

Reshared by Sunny on his official handle, we could also hear in the video the crowd cheering after hearing the dialogue with full enthusiasm.

In another clip, Sunny admitted that he had come to Bihar after almost 3 decades.

Sunny and Karan kick-started the promotions of ‘Batwara 1947’ on Sunday. The father and son duo were captured by the shutterbugs at the Patna airport.

It must be exciting to know that ‘Batwara 1947’ marks the reunion of Sunny with 'Ghatak' director Rajkumar Santoshi.

With Sunny in the lead, the drama also features Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles, along with others.

If the recently released trailer of the movie is any hint, it will revolve around a family whose lives are turned upside down amidst violence, fear, and forced migration.

The project also marks Preity Zinta's return to the screen after a long gap of eight years.

'Batwara 1947' is believed to be a cinematic adaptation of Asghar Wajahat's drama 'Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai '. The Punjabi title translates to "Visiting Lahore is so fundamental that if you do not come here, it is as if you have not even been born."

Shifting our focus to 'Ghatak', the movie also stars Meenakshi Seshadri, Danny Denzongpa, and Amrish Puri in primary roles.

Released on 15 November 1996, the drama turned out to be a massive hit at the box office.

--IANS

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