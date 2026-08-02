Athlete-first approach behind India's record boxing haul at CWG: BFI chief Ajay Singh

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) India's record-breaking seven-gold haul in boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026 is the result of an athlete-first approach backed by world-class support systems, Indian Olympic Association President Ajay Singh said after the country's historic performance in Glasgow.

Crediting the boxers' determination while highlighting the importance of a strong support structure, Singh said, "Just an athlete-first policy and trying to keep politics as far away from this as possible. I think the very first thing is hunger in their belly. The fact that they are so keen to do well on the global stage. It's their hard work, effort and perseverance that make this happen," he said in a press conference organised by BFI.

He added that providing athletes with the best possible environment has been central to India's success.

"But of course, from our perspective, we need to provide them all the supporting infrastructure in terms of the best coaching that we can possibly find for them. The best nutrition, the best help with psychologists, the best equipment..."

"We have to give them the best championships in the world and the best possible preparation that we can give them. There should be nothing lacking. And we have assured the team, both the women and the men, that they will have absolutely the best of everything in the world. And that support is showing results."

Singh also pointed to India's growing depth in boxing, saying the country's talent pool gives it confidence heading into future multi-sport events.

"And ultimately, we have huge bench strength. We have an exceptional first-line team that you saw in the Commonwealth Games. But we also have fantastic players, number twos, number threes, number fours. So great bench strength. The system is working exceptionally well. And we hope to carry on to the Asian Games and to the Olympics."

India made history by winning seven gold medals, which was the greatest number of gold medals ever won by the country in a single Commonwealth Games, and ended the Games with a total of ten medals in Glasgow.

Preeti (54kg), Sakshi (51kg), Jaismine (57kg), Priya (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), and Ankush Panghal (80kg) won gold medals. Jadumani Singh (55kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), and Narender (90+kg) earned silver medals. India dominated the boxing competition.

The number of gold medals won by India—seven—exceeded the country's earlier best of three boxers' gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where India secured seven medals altogether but ended up behind Northern Ireland, which had five gold medals.

Sachin Siwach won the men's 60kg title by a 3-2 split decision against Namibia's Tryagain Morni Ndevelo, while in the women's 70kg final Arundhati Choudhary beat England's Chantelle Reid by unanimous decision.

Priya won the women's 60kg title by securing a hard-fought 4-1 split decision against Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh, while Sakshi outperformed England's Ruby White with a 5-0 scoreline, employing quick footwork, accurate combinations and a well-organized defence to keep control of the match the entire time.

In the women's 57kg final, Jaismine gave a highly skilled performance to beat Michaela Walsh from Northern Ireland, the champion from the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with a score of 5 to 0, maintaining control of the match from the very first bell through better movement and accurate punching.

Preeti finished off India's golden surge by winning the women's 54kg final against Canada's S.S. Delgado with a score of 5-0. Each of the five judges gave every round 10-9 to Preeti, resulting in a final score of 30-27, and she also landed a knockdown to demonstrate her dominance.

That outstanding performance secured Glasgow 2026's position as India's most successful ever Commonwealth Games boxing campaign and strengthened the country's standing as one of the sport's rising global powers as the Asian Games and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics approached.

--IANS

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