PGTI tees off second half of 2026 season with fifth edition of J&K Open in picturesque Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 2 (IANS) The Government of Jammu & Kashmir through Jammu & Kashmir Tourism together with the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), the official sanctioning body of men’s professional golf in India, on Sunday jointly announced the fifth edition of the J&K Open.

The tournament will be staged at the majestic Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar, from August 4 to 7 with a field featuring leading Indian professionals including Saptak Talwar, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, defending champion Shaurya Bhattacharya and Angad Cheema, to name a few.

The total prize purse for the event has been raised from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

The second half of the 2026 DP World PGTI season officially began with the unveiling of the DP World India Championship Lotus Trophy in Srinagar on Sunday, in the esteemed presence of Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Honourable Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir; Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager Subcontinent (India), DPWorld; Amandeep Johl, CEO, DPWorldPGTI; Renowned Jammu & Kashmir cricketer Auqib Nabi, (popularly known as the Baramulla Express), a right-arm medium-fast bowler and handy lower-order batsman from Jammu & Kashmir and leading Indian professional golfer and DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar.

Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, said, “We are delighted to welcome the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India back to the magnificent Royal Springs Golf Course for the fifth edition of the J&K Open. This tournament is much more than a sporting event—it is a celebration of Jammu & Kashmir's unmatched natural beauty, warm hospitality and growing stature as one of India's premier golf tourism destinations. Through this partnership with the DP World PGTI, we are committed to showcasing Jammu & Kashmir's world-class golfing infrastructure to players, visitors and audiences from across the country and beyond. We are confident that the J&K Open 2026 will further strengthen the region's appeal as a year-round destination for golf, adventure and leisure tourism while creating valuable opportunities for the local tourism and hospitality sectors.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World PGTI, said, “The return of the J&K Open to the spectacular Royal Springs Golf Course is a landmark moment for the DP World PGTI and for Indian golf. We are delighted that this Robert Trent Jones Junior Design golf course will host the opening event of the DP World PGTI season’s second half, setting the stage for another exciting and highly competitive season. We thank the Honourable Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Shri Omar Abdullah, the Government of J&K and J&K Tourism for their invaluable support in bringing this event back. The J&K Open has always been one of the most anticipated tournaments on our calendar and it underscores our commitment to expanding the reach of professional golf while creating more opportunities for our players to compete at world-class venues across the country. We look forward to an outstanding week of golf that will further strengthen Jammu & Kashmir's reputation as a premier destination for sport and tourism.”

The tournament field will also feature leading professionals from Jammu & Kashmir including Arindam Sudan, Fayaz Ahmed Langoo, Adnan Mubarik Rah and Pawan Parihar.

--IANS

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