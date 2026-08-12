Kumar Sanu recalls Anu Malik’s ability to create music on the spot during their 90s collaborations

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu has taken a trip down memory lane as he recalled his memorable collaborations with composer Anu Malik during the 1990s.

During his appearance on ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 5,' Sanu spoke about Malik’s extraordinary musical instinct and his ability to create tunes on the spot. He described it as one of the qualities that made their collaborations so special. Highlighting Malik's unmatched spontaneity, Kumar Sanu shared, “Inke jitna instant koi gaana nahi bana sakta, maine dekha nahi hain. Agar ek gaana producer ko pasand nahi aata tha, toh ussi samay uss gaane ko 14-15 kisam mein gaake sunate the. Toh aap pasand karne pe majboor ho jaoge itna acha gaate hain.” (“I haven’t seen anyone create songs as instantly as he does. If a producer didn’t like a song, he would sing it in 14–15 different ways right then and there. He sings so beautifully that eventually, you are bound to like one of them.”)

Inspired by the nostalgic moment, host Haarsh Limbachiyaa invited Kumar Sanu to take the stage. Anu Malik enthusiastically joined in, adding “Dada, gaana toh banta hain!” Kumar Sanu delighted everyone with a soulful performance of his evergreen hit ‘Sambhala Hai Maine’ from the 1994 film “Naaraaz.”

Reflecting on the song after his performance, Kumar Sanu went on to praise Anu Malik, “Aap sochiye, iss tarah ka contribution uss samay 90s ke daur mein inhone bhar bhar ke diya hain, khali ek nahi, iss tarah ke kai gaano mein. This is not a very easy song; yeh ek kathin gaana hain.”(Just think about the kind of contribution he made during the 90s. He gave so much to music, not just through one song, but through many such tracks. This is not an easy song to sing; it is a difficult one.”)

The upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s "India’s Best Dancer Season 5" will feature music icons Anu Malik and Kumar Sanu to witness the theme ‘India Wala Dance.' The episode, themed ‘Great Grand Tashan,' will see stellar dance performances by contestants Ritesh and Prateek. “India’s Best Dancer Season 5" airs every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

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