Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who paid tribute to the martyrs and victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the Gateway of India on Thursday, said that the dastardly attacks were not only on Mumbai but on India.

The actress spoke with the media after paying the tributes, and called November 26, 2008, a dark day which halted the city, as the city was under the siege of Pakistani terrorists.

She told the media, “I would like to say that all our martyrs, Mumbai police officers, our armed forces, survivors, frontline responders, and all the citizens of Mumbai who have spent such a dark day, and I am also from Mumbai, I was born here, I have Mumbai in my heart. I think the attack on 26/11 was not only on Mumbai, but on our country”.

“But the most beautiful thing about our country is that wherever we see hatred, we will turn it into love, we will turn it into hope. And even today, where we remember all those martyrs, we remember all those people who lost their lives, their families, I bow my head and say that your stories, what happened to you, will never be forgotten. And we will fill the world with so much love that there will be no place for hatred. There will be no space for terrorism in the world”, she added.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrived by sea and launched coordinated assaults on the Taj Hotel, Oberoi, CST, Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, among other locations. The 60-hour siege killed 166 people and injured 238. 9 attackers were eliminated by security forces, while Ajmal Kasab was captured, convicted and hanged in 2012.

The attacks triggered major security reforms, including the establishment of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), 4 regional NSG hubs, Maharashtra's Force One and strengthened coastal surveillance and intelligence coordination.

--IANS

aa/